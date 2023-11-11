Stop paying; no chairman, secretary can ever make you a running mate - Atik to aspirants

General News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Atik Mohammed, Covener of Mass Action Committee, has cautioned political aspirants against relying on assurances by high-ranking executives of political parties that they'd be the preferred candidates for running mates of flagbearers.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, Atik Mohammed claimed he's been informed of some executive guaranteeing interested persons a victory for the running mate position



He said those assurances are mere words explaining that it is only the flagbearers who appoint running mates of their choice.



Without mentioning names of executives or the political party, he said, "Some executives take advantage of election seasons. They move from one aspirant to the other promising that 'we'd make sure you become running mate' while milking aspirants dry".



"Let me tell anyone who has interest, no chairman, no secretary can ever make you running mate. It is entirely the decision of the flagbearer. No one else has the power. So they only take your money with fake promises."



The former PNC General Secretary also claimed that some four individuals have unfortunately been caught in the trap and already paid to be on their way to realise their ambition of becoming the second gentleman of the country.



"According to hearsay, about three or four individuals have already paid...they lied. It's the flagbearer's decision and who he decides will be accepted by the party. Not the Chairman. As for the chairman, his contribution is like 0.0001%. So don't let him lead you astray," he said.







