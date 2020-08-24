Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Stop misleading the public on Sefwi Wiawso housing project - SHC to NDC

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday at a public lecture commended Management and Staff of State Housing Company for resuscitating the company but it seems it did not go down well the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) as its officers in Western North Region have resorted to throwing dust into the eyes of the unsuspecting public.



An NDC orchestrated video which has gone viral on social media has an NDC Officer in a bush at an unknown location telling his audience that SHC has not laid a single block on the said 500 acres of land at Sefwi Wiawso contrary to what H.E. Dr Bawumia said at the lecture.



For the records, the Vice President said "Construction of 500 housing units. SITE CLEARING started Dec 2019. The first phase of 100 houses to be completed in 2020" he added that, that phase was "20% complete".



SHC is grateful to the Omanhene of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwesi Bumangama II for giving out ABOUT 500 acres of land to use for the construction of houses.



For the elucidation of NDC and their cohorts, a project starts with:



1. acquisition of land,



2.compensation to farmers,



3.design and engineering work done,



4. site clearance, 5.physical construction, marketing and disposal.



We are currently at stage five of the process.



Once again, Dr Bawumia did not state anything contrary to what is on the ground.



State Housing Company has been resuscitated and the true meaning as the Nation's Number One Builder is now not in doubt.





