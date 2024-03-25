Stop misleading the public - VRA to IPGG

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has reacted strongly to assertions by the Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG), Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, that its export activities are affecting the supply of energy to the Ghana market.



In a strongly worded statement, the VRA described Dr. Kwabla Apetorgbor's claims as erroneous and misleading.



“The attention of the Volta River Authority (VRA) has been drawn to a publication in the electronic media which attempts to suggest that the VRA is not meeting its power supply obligation to the Ghana market due to excessive export of power to neighbouring countries.



“This assertion, which is attributed to the Independent Power Generators Ghana, is not only erroneous but misleading,” the statement by the VRA said.



The VRA further stated that its activities in Ghana are overseen by the Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP) and not the VRA.



“The VRA wishes to state that since 1972, the Authority has been supplying power to neighbouring countries without reneging on its mandate to deliver reliable and affordable power to Ghana, and this the Authority continues to do.



“Also, it is important to mention that the allocation of the power generated from the Akosombo and Kpong hydropower stations is supervised by the Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP) and not the VRA. By this arrangement, the allocation always prioritizes the Ghana market, in accordance with government policies to ensure long-term optimization of the nation's hydro resources,” the statement added.



It is worth noting that VRA provides the most affordable power to ECG at 2.5 cent per kilowatt as against the IPPs who sell power to ECG at an average of 10 cent per kilowatt.



The VRA, in its statement, assured that its commitment to Ghana is strong and that its implementation of power distribution is supervised by the EMOP.



