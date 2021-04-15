Stop misleading the public – NAM 1 warns Bridget Otoo

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The CEO of Menzgold, a defunct gold dealership company, Nana Appiah Mensah has chided media personality, Bridget Otoo for allegedly misleading the public on his legal matters.



Bridget Otoo on Wednesday waded into court’s conviction of Akuapem Poloo over her nudity case, saying Nana Appiah Mensah is even walking free and posting on social media.



Bridget Otoo tweeted that Nana Appiah Mensah is walking the streets free because he is ‘connected’ but Akuapem Poloo who published only nude photos of herself and her son is getting punished by the court.



“NAM1 is still free and doing Instagram post. A man described by the state as a scammer. A man whose actions has killed people, rendered thousands jobless and some are at the point of suicide! He’s free cos he’s connected! #AkuapemPoloo,” she tweeted.



However, NAM 1 in a reaction asked the media personality to stop misrepresenting his legal issues in her public commentaries insisting ” Even on a foreign land I was acquitted and discharged, a decision that was affirmed by the Appeals Court and the Supreme court. For Your Information(FYI): my granny wasn’t the presiding judge.”

He continued: “Back home, I pleaded NOT GUILTY and I’m having my day in court”



Meanwhile, the Circuit Court in Accra has adjourned the trial of the CEO of defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 to May 27.



This was because, the sitting judge, Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah has taken her leave.



