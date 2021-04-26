Stop mining activities in the Praso River - MP appeals to government

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Davis Ansah Opoku has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the Minister for Lands & Natural Resources to stop the activities of Soon Mining Company Limited in the Praso River.



He made the call during the first ordinary meeting of the second session of the eighth assembly of the Kwahu South Municipal.



According to him the activities of the mining company if not checked will affect Ghana’s cocoa production.



“The effect of mining on the people of Praso will not only destroy the river body and lands but also negatively affect our cocoa production, and we all must make a decision today as we have met here”.



The assembly members also unanimously rejected Soon Mining for the operational permit. They questioned why the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Mineral commissions would grant access to Alluvial Mining when they know that it will affect the only river body that serves the people of Kwahu.