General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Stop leaking official documents to politicians - Civil servants cautioned

Head of the Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur

The Head of the Local Government Service (LGS), Dr. Nana Ato Arthur has condemned the leakage of official documents by some public and civil servants to politicians.



Dr. Arthur indicated that the practice which is currently on the increase is "illegal" and the act needs to be frowned upon.



He added that measures were being put in place to ensure that such leaked documents could easily be traced and the culprits duly sanctioned to deter others from indulging in the act.



According to a report by Daily Graphic, he gave this caution at a staff durbar with LGS staff and heads of departments in the Bosomtwe District at Kuntunase in the Ashanti Region on Friday, October 2, 2020.



He also used the opportunity to reiterate the need for Assembly staff to report to work on time adding that persons who habitually report to work late risk facing sanctions.



He called on all heads of departments to assist in ensuring that staff complied with the reporting and closing hours or face being reprimanded.



According to Dr. Arthur, the biometric clocking machines which was made available at the various assemblies across the country to record reporting and departure times of staff will once again be put to use in 2021.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of the procured machines was placed on hold to reduce the possible spread of the virus.



But, Dr Arthur has hinted that the assemblies will soon employ its use as some staff are not being punctual to work, this he says affects productivity.

