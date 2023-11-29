Stop killing customers with foods wrapped and served in rubbers - Kwesi Pratt warns food vendors

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has expressed concerns over the use of plastics in Ghana.



Mr. Pratt, speaking during Peace FM's Tuesday edition of "Kokrokoo" morning show, was worried about the frequent use of plastics and rubber materials to either wrap food or for food consumption.



He cited instances where kenkey sellers have abandoned the traditional use of leaves but would wrap kenkey or banku in rubbers for their customers.



Also, the use of rubbers to wrap rice or sell porridge, to him, are all ways of "killing" the customers.



"Today, some kenkey sellers wrap their cassava dough in rubber and cook it. They do this because they think it is a modernized way of cooking, so will cook the kenkey in rubbers to allow the chemicals in the rubber to get into the food and kill us," he shared his concerns.



He pleaded with food sellers to desist from this practice as it is unhygienic and detrimental to human health.



To him, aside the fact that not using rubbers would control the excessive plastic waste in the country, it is one of the safest ways to sustaining life.



