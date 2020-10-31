General News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Stop interfering in the works of anti-corruption agencies – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Mr John Dramani Mahama has advised President Akufo-Addo to desist from shielding corrupt officials in his administration.



Addressing NDC supporters at Adjei Kojo as part of his Greater Accra Regional campaign tour, Mr Mahama observed that, President Akufo-Addo has defied his own promise to fight corruption and government of family and friends.



He said, instead of fighting corrupt officials in his administration, the president has turned into a clearing agent, always ready to exonerate his government officials alleged to have involved in an act of corruption.



The former President revealed that, in Nana Akufo-Addo’s bid to shield his corrupt officials, he has created a system where parallel investigations are conducted into issues of corruption.



Mr Mahama said: “When there is a case before the Special Prosecutor, he quickly takes the case to the CID for a parallel investigation and before you realise, the CID will say the person has been cleared. This kind of interference in the anti-corruption agencies must stop.”



“The most difficult thing as a president is to deal with your own people when they are corrupt,” Mr Mahama added.



The next NDC government he said would deal with the issues of corruption without any partisan interest.





