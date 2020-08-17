General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Stop interfering in our affairs or we march - Drivers to govt

Govt has been warned not to interfere with the groups electoral processes

The National Concerned Drivers Association and the True Drivers Union have threatened to demonstrate if the government does not stop interfering in its matters.



The groups have accused the government of interfering with its electoral processes through some core individuals.



This was contained in a statement issued by the two unions on Monday, 17 August 2020.



According to the groups, they have “carefully and steadily noticed that the government has been manipulating the electoral process of the GPRTU to elect its chairman.”



The statement noted that: “The current GPRTU Chairman, Mr John Kuma, who is a darling boy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been shielded by the government to prevent the association to run its election.”



It continued: “Time is due for the GPRTU to hold its general election but due to the interferences by the President and his appointees, the election has not seen the light of the day”.



“We know the government hides behind individuals to disrupt the electoral process with court injunctions”, the groups said.



The two driver groups further continued: “We are asking the government to desist from its mischievous actions and manipulation and allow the association to run their own affairs.”



It added: “We are also hinting that there is going to be a massive demonstration from all drivers union if the government continues the act.”





