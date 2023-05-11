Stop hasty interdictions – Coalition of Concerned Teachers tells GES

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) has slammed the Ghana Education Service (GES) over its penchant for interdicting school authorities.



This follows the GES reinstating embattled Headmasters of Fijai Senior High School, Kenneth Agbomadze and Ghana Senior High School, Tamale, Douglas Haruna Yakubu and a Senior House Master, Shaibu Fuseini, [Ghana Senior High] who were interdicted for taking unapproved fees and using a facility contrary to its originally intended purpose.



They were reinstated after the Ghana Education Service concluded investigations.



Commenting on the development, the Communications Director of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Adukwei Ayikoi Awulley, cautioned the GES against hasty interdiction of its personnel.



“Our position has been vindicated, we don’t know why recently Ghana Education Service has been taking so much hasty decisions. The moment there’s an issue, the first step theu take is to interdict the Headmaster of Headmistress or whoever and at the end of the day the thing goes viral and the persons name might have been soiled, various media organizations will be giving different aspects of whatever has happened and it will take some time before finally they will go into the issue and come out that the person has been reinstated. Look at what happened in that School in Northern Region, it is the same thing that has happened.”



“The GES must first find out if there’s a prima facie case against the person. There’s a School Board, there’s a Regional Director of Education and there’s District Director of Education. So at least, the school board will meet, if they suspect there’s an issue that the Headmaster must answer then you proceed to interdict that person before you investigate the issue. But you have not investigated the matter, the Board has not met, Regional Director has not established any prima facie case against the fellow and all of a sudden you say that person has been interdicted. I don’t think it’s in the right direction,” Adukwei Ayikoi Awulley added.