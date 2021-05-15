Stop forcing Ga chiefs to remove their sandals when they come to your palace – Nungua Chiefs to Akans

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Nungua Traditional Area have asked Akan Chiefs to stop forcing Ga Chiefs to remove their sandals when they attend festivals in their communities.



Nii Bortey Frankwa in an interview with Kofi Adomah on Angel FM’s Morning Show, Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ said:



“The Akan chiefs should allow us go in with our sandals when attending their durbars because it is against our laws that any Ga-chief takes off his sandals at a durbar.



“The removal of a Ga chief’s sandals at a durbar or at any gathering signifies he has been dethroned,” he said.



He also appealed to the Akans to get to know their traditions before they force them to perform any activity at their gatherings.