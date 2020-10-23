Politics of Friday, 23 October 2020

Stop flaunting your daughter on social media – Wontumi tells Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana and his daughter Farida Mahama

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako known popularly as Chairman Wontumi has asked John Dramani Mahama to ensure that his daughter Farida Mahama is not exposed on social media like they’ve allowed her to.



According to him, because Lordina Mahama has decided to stay away from Politics, Mahama most of the time flaunts his daughter.



But to him, flaunting his daughter and making her known across the world is not in a good taste because she will be prone to a lot of vices.



Chairman Wontumi who was speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com said: “So now what he does is that he posts his daughter indicating that she is now of age. Someone will catch her and do something to her for him to realize that if you have a daughter you will hide her”.



President John Dramani Mahama has said that his wife has been traumatized by the insults of election 2016 and has since decided to play a background role whilst focusing on her foundation.





