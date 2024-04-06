Stop escorting your friends to and from KIA, else you’ll be sacked – Henry Quartey warns Immigration officers

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has warned immigration officials stationed at Kotoka International Airport (KIA), against the practice of escorting or receiving friends at the airport.



In a directive, the minister emphasized that any Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officer found violating this instruction would face outright dismissal.



During his visit to the GIS headquarters in Accra on Thursday, April 4, Minister Quartey expressed his dismay at the conduct observed among some officers.



He highlighted instances where officers in uniform were seen assisting friends through immigration and security checkpoints, a practice he deemed unacceptable.



“Men and women wear uniforms only to go and see off their friends at the Airport. They pull their bags right from the car and walk through checking, walk them through immigration, and even security points all the way.



“You see them lined up waiting for their friends, they take their bags. I have told the CG to send a message to them that it has to stop with immediate effect, and I mean immediate effect.



“We will send plain clothes to go there. If an immigration officer is found around the arrival hall or departure hall, engaging passengers please consider that you will be at home for a long time and that will be coming from me, not the CG. So, tell them,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said during his visit to the headquarters.



