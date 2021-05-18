You are here: HomeNews2021 05 18Article 1263940

Politics of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Stop engaging in vitriolic attacks - Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah tells NPP communicators

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Minister of Information play videoKojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Minister of Information

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has urged NPP communicators not to engage in vitriolic attacks whenever they're reacting to issues raised by political pundits or critics.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview on the Platform programme on Peace FM, the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi said it will be better for the communicators to address the issues; throw light on them instead of castigating the critics.

"In responding to every issue in anger, you might lose the opportunity to explain the actual facts to the person. So I will urge my colleagues in the NPP to avoid that. We should rather be patient and explain the genuine issues to people who don't understand; in doing so, we might even win them to our side" he urged.

