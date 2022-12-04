'Stop dragging Northern men into the picture, you might be your problem' - Abdul Moomen to Habiba Sinare

General News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former broadcaster, Abdul Hayi Moomen has slammed actress, Habiba Sinare for claiming that it is horrible to marry men from the northern part of Ghana.



Speaking in a yet-to-be-aired episode of Just Being Us hosted by MzGee, the actress cast a bleak shadow of any possibility of her marrying a man from the northern part of Ghana.



She asserted that people from the northern part of Ghana were difficult to deal with.



According to the actress, her assertion is based on her marital experience with her ex-husband who is a former Black Stars player, Abdul Majeed Waris.



Reacting to the statement in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Abdul Moomen described the statement as a typical example of hasty generalisation.



He said Habiba Sinare's claim cannot be taken to be true due to her single experience of a bad marriage.



“My lady, you can't make a claim and say that something is true if you have only one example as your evidence...There are hundreds of thousands of women who are married to Northen men and are happy! You may have had issues with your marriage. Please focus on the issues and stop dragging ‘Northern men’ into the picture,” part of his Facebook post read.



He thus urged the actress to take a look into her own self as she may be the problem she is talking about.



“You claim that "dating them is something else....and marrying them is horribly.... Are you suggesting that you have dated all Northen men? Are you also insinuating that you have married many Northern men?"



“If the answers to these questions are ‘yes’, then in that case, when looking for the problem, look into the mirror, you will find the problem staring back at you. You might be your own problem. If the answer is "no", then you have lied about a majority of Northern men and we demand an apology. As for your comment that ‘northern people are hard to deal with’ I can guess that you were talking ONLY about yourself,” he stated.



Habiba Sinare and Abdul Majeed Waris had a short-lived marriage which has seen the actress share in various interviews what she describes as a bitter experience.







GA/ESA