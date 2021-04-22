Stop deceiving us over Afram Bridge – Afram Plains South MP to govt

Regional News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Member of Parliament for Afram Plains South Constituency Joseph Appiah Boateng also known as JAB1 has lambasted the Akufo-Addo-led government over its promise made to construct a bridge on the Afram River.



The MP described the promise as deceptive, something the opposition NDC party can only offer.



According to him, the President in his campaign period cut sod for the construction of some projects across the country leaving Afram Plains.



Speaking on Agoo FM Morning Show, Joseph Appiah Boateng stated categorically that, “the NPP cannot bring development because they know the people at Afram Plains do not vote for them. They should stop telling lies about Afram Bridge since there’s nothing in Parliament as they claim.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2016 campaign promised the people in the Afram Plains about his resolve to construct the bridge across the River Afram to help abate the frustration and difficulties people go through when traveling on it.



This, he said would pave way for the progress of communities in the area.



Moreover, the District Chief Executive (DCE) in the area George Ofori in 2018 hinted that government would soon construct the bridge over the Afram River to help reduce the strenuous way of traveling to the Afram Plains.



The NPP Eastern Regional Secretary Jeff Konadu Addo has also told Agoo News feasibility studies have taken place awaiting Parliamentary approval.



The Member of Parliament Joseph Appiah Boateng said the NPP has nothing to offer the people of Afram Plains.