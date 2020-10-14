Politics of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

‘Stop deceiving Ghanaians, you never solved dumsor’ - Bawumia jabs Mahama

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has asked the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to stop claiming that his government solved the frequent power outages, popularly known as Dumsor.



Speaking on Pure 95.7FM in Kumasi, the Vice President said the Akufo-Addo administration upon assumption of office solved the Dumsor problem hence it is shocking that the former President will claim credit for that.



“It is never true that the NDC solved Dumsor, they should stop deceiving Ghanaians…,” he said in an interview with Kwame Adinkra.



The Vice President who is in the Ashanti Region for a visit said the government of Akufo-Addo has done a lot in the energy sector and that contributed to ending the problem.



He mentioned that the Akufo-Addo government settled the debts owed various Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and that contributed to the restoration of gas supply to the country.



“At the end of the day, they entered into various Power Purchasing Agreements, Ghana is using only 40% of the power they provide but at the end of the day, we are paying up to $1 billion for power which we are not using…we are now negotiating some of these power agreements…,” he said.



He further added that the John Mahama administration could not tackle the problem “because dumsor was fundamentally a financial problem.”

