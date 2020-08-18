General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stop crediting Mahama for my boyfriend's handiwork – Tracey Boakye warns Kennedy Agyapong

play videoMP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Just after Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, mentioned former president John Dramani Mahama as the ‘Papa no’ that bought the expensive house situated at East Legon for Tracey Boakye, the independent movie producer has warned the lawmaker to stop showering praises on Mahama for doing nothing.



She stated categorically that it’s about time her boyfriend earns credit for all he’s done instead of the former president being tagged for all she's acquired.



Responding to the allegation made by the Assin Central lawmaker, the actress said “I have a boyfriend who’s taking care of me. Stop giving my boyfriend’s credit to John Mahama. Enough is enough.”



She went on to dare all who claim to have videos and audios of her blackmailing former president Mahama and other men to make them public.



On Monday, August 17, 2020, Kennedy Agyapong alleged that John Dramani Mahama was the one who bought the East Legon house worth for Tracey Boakye, noting that, the house costs $450,000.



Speaking on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat Show’, Kennedy Agyapong said “Tracey Boakye, look at where the man picked you from? He helped you build a house at Kumasi with a restaurant in it…bought you a house at Lake Side Estates but you told him you don’t like [it] and he later bought you the East Legon house which is worth $450,000. I wonder what she would have done if the house was worth a million dollar… is it how to pay him back?”





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.