'Stop claiming credit for Sagnarigu roads' – NPP’s Felicia Tetteh to A.B.A Fuseini

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Sagnarigu, Felicia Tetteh

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary (NPP) Candidate for Sagnarigu, Madam Felicia Tetteh, says the incumbent MP for the area Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini cannot claim credit for the road construction taking place in the constituency.



Speaking in an interview on ‘The Wendy Seat’ on Tamale-based Zaa Radio, the second vice-chair of the NPP in the Northern Region objected claims by the Minority Spokesperson on Communication and challenged him to provide evidence (name of the contractor, contract sum and source of funding) to back his claim.



According to her, Mr Fuseini failed to fix the deplorable roads in the constituency when his party (NDC) was in power for eight (8) years in which he also served as Deputy Northern Regional Minister.



“This is government’s year of roads and how possible is it for someone who has been in power for eight years couldn’t move a caterpillar to the constituency now in opposition claims to have lobbied for the construction of roads in Sagnarigu,” she quizzed.



She specifically mentioned that “the Shigu road and MP Link road are both my projects. I’ve also fixed the Nalung-Tushagu flooding issue which whenever it rains, the two communities are cut off. The problem has been there since 1982, by then I wasn’t even born.”



Madam Felicia Tetteh also intimated that the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly under the current MCE, Hajia Mariam Iddrisu had fixed several bad roads in some communities within the constituency since the NPP government came into office in 2017.



She also revealed how she also lobbied for other communities in the constituency where road contracts have been awarded under the NPP’s “Year of Roads” budget.



“First thing I did after being elected as parliament candidate was to visit the 53 communities and met with the Chiefs and people to know the challenges they are being confronted with and to see how we can best resolve those issues."



“So I used my position as the second regional vice chairman to lobby for those challenges to be resolved for the people,” Felicia Tetteh added.



Tribal Politic



Madam Felicia Tetteh has also bemoaned the religious and ethnocentric political campaign spearheaded by Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini ahead of the 7th December 2020 elections.



According to her, the tribal politics by the vociferous legislator are unfortunate and urged electorates in Sagnarigu to reject those sentiments and vote for the one who can provide good leadership and service.



“Politics is not about tribes but it’s about who can give us roads, those who can give lights. God is going to look into our heart and access us and I want to remind him that I am not a Nino in the game as people say but a grassroots politician,” Mrs Tetteh concluded.

