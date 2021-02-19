Regional News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: GNA

Stop churches from holding services in classrooms - Municipal Health Director urges

File photo of classroom block

Dr Priscilla Esther Biamah-Dankwah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, has advised the municipal education directorate to ban religious groups from holding church services in classrooms.



Dr. Biamah-Dankwah said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it was dangerous to allow churches to use classrooms for church services as they would not fumigate or disinfect the classrooms after services.



So far 11 persons, students and teachers in four public schools, have tested positive for the virus in the Municipality.



Dr Biamah-Dankwah stated during a stakeholders’ engagement attended by Community Leaders, heads of educational institutions, representatives from Parent Teacher Association and Assembly Members.



The Kpone-Katamanso Stakeholders’ Engagement was to examine and adopt a local solution to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and sensitize the partners on the guidelines for schools.



The Health Director also appealed to the Ghana Police Service to increase visibility and enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols within the Municipality.



“No one is exempted from contracting COVID-19, therefore, we must all join in the campaign to stop the spread.”



Mr Harry Evans Authur, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Education Director, said Community Supervising Officers would be deployed to check on the use of classrooms for church services.



He, however, expressed concern about the high number of pupils in a class in the various public schools within the Municipality.