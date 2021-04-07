Stop cheapening God‘s name with your fake degrees – Mercedes Asomani tells Sonnie Badu

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Gospel Musician Sonnie Badu’s reference to critics of his fake degrees as frogs has further angered a section of Ghanaians who believe the artiste is dragging the name of God into disrepute.



The artiste in the raging controversy about his degrees which he attained in a spate of four months credited it to God’s grace.



He said in a Facebook post” “When they don’t understand the frequency of your grace and you hard work behind the scenes they bring their own PHD (pull him down) LIONS DONT RESPOND TO FROGS”.



But renowned columnist, Founder and President at Young African Women’s Network Mercy Mercedes Asamani who would not take any of those hits back at him.



She says “Nowhere on this earth can you gain a degree, masters and doctorate in a space of four months and please, this nonsense has nothing to do with the grace of God. Stop belittling and cheapening the name of God. God isn’t a con man neither is he a magician. Some of you should stop attributing your nonsense to God and misleading men worshipping Christians to support you anyway”



Read her full post below;



I’m really surprised at your level of ignorance despite your exposure and how you are publicly displaying it to bring shame and embarrassment to Christians. Why do some of you always set God and Christians up for ridicule?



How can a servant of God be this obsessed about worldly titles-fake ones as that?



Do you have low self-esteem to be seeking validation from fake quarters before you realize your worth?



Nowhere on this earth can you gain a degree, masters and doctorate in a space of four months and please, this nonsense has nothing to do with the grace of God. Stop belittling and cheapening the name of God. God isn’t a con man neither is he a magician. Some of you should stop attributing your nonsense to God and misleading men worshipping Christians to support you anyway.



If you are that obsessed about certificates, why not enrol in an accredited school and go through the system.



In any case, let’s assume the school is accredited-honorary titles aren’t even supposed to be used and I’m gobsmacked that you of all people don’t even know one has no right to use titles from honorary degrees to be ignorantly flaunting Dr. Dr. when these are honorary.



Grow up, drop your pride, build your self-esteem and stop thinking you are standard for true worship and the measuring yardstick for God’s Grace simply because you are a musician and stop embarrassing God and Christians!