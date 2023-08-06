'Stop chasing big schools for your wards with bribes after causing their failures' - Parents advised

Regional News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: Nana Peprah

Assembly member for the Adoato-Adumanu electoral area in the Bantama constituency of the Ashanti region, I.K Acheampong has advised parents not to do things that will cause their wards failure, especially in their B.E.C.E battle. He said they should fight for things that will ensure and lead to the victory of their wards other than causing their failure.



Expressing worry over the behaviour of some parents, the local assembly lawmaker said, it was very worrying some parents and guardians engage their wards who are BECE candidates, with numerous errands without considering things that will lead to their success at the end of the examination.



He said, most of these parents end up causing their wards' failure and begin to disturb heads of the various institutions, sometimes with bribes etc. so that they can gain admission to their wards.



"They should give their wards who are B.E.C.E candidates peace of mind to write the exams. They shouldn't cause their failures in these exams and begin to beg for big schools, sometimes with bribes. This is something the children must be given freedom to do because it is their life," he said.



He also entreated the BECE candidates to concentrate on what they are doing without fear. According to him, the Basic Education Certificate Examination is not something that must scare the candidates, hence, must be written with braveness and determination.



He said this in an interview with this reporter after he had presented over 180 Mathematical Sets to B.E.C.E candidates within his electoral area. The schools he presented the maths set to included; Mallam Malik JHS, Adumanu M/A JHS and Morning Star Academy JHS.



Before the presentation of the Mathematical sets, the honourable member had sponsored for MOCK examination to take place within those aforementioned schools.



Speaking to this reporter in an interview, I. K Acheampong said, his actions were motivated by the love for success he had for the students within the electoral area. According to him, it was his utmost wish that all the students within his electoral area passed well so that they could get the best schools or their first choice schools to attend.