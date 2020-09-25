General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Stop calling me over EC issues — Franklin Cudjoe to journalists

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Africa

The Founding President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, had made known his unreadiness to speak with the media on issues regarding the country's election management body - Electoral Commission (EC).



His comment comes following the brouhaha in the voters register exhibition exercise currently ongoing in the country.



The national exercise which began on Friday, September 18, 2020, is platform for all Ghanaians who registered their names for the newly compiled voter ID register to check and verify their details.



The exhibition is mainly to avoid infringing eligible voters who registered their names from voting for the mere fact that, their names or facial identification were not captured onto the register.



However, it has emerged that some names are missing from the new voter’s register being exhibited.



NDC's claims



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) claims it has identified at least 29,442 names that are missing from the register.



The party's flagbearer, Mr. John Dramani Mahama addressing a press conference in the capital, Accra said this number means thousands of people are at risk of disenfranchisement.



Apart from the missing names, Mr. Mahama also pointed at the duplication of voter ID numbers in some constituencies, expressing dissatisfaction in the nationwide exercise.



The Commission has however admitted the errors indicating such problems are known to crop up during every registration exercise. It says these are subsequently rectified during the exhibition stage of the process.



The EC has since extended the voters' exhibition exercise by two days, which means the exercise will now end on Sunday, September 27, 2020. It has assured all stakeholders that it is on course to deliver a credible register ahead of the December 7 elections.



Franklin Cudjoe's comment



Reacting to the developments, however, Franklin Cudjoe said he will rather prefer to share news stories than speaking to the media. According to him, he has long made a vow not to interact with the media about the EC and that his mind is already made up.



"I made a solemn pledge not to talk about the EC ever again. I still stand by it. At best, I will share news stories. So all those media folks calling, I beg you, enjoy the fruits of your yo-yo politics. Ma daa kuraaa. Medaaase!", he wrote on Twitter.I made a solemn pledge not to talk about the EC ever again. I still stand by it. At best, I will share news stories. So all those media folks calling, I beg you, enjoy the fruits of your yo-yo politics. Ma daa kuraaa. Medaaase! — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) September 24, 2020





I made a solemn pledge not to talk about the EC ever again. I still stand by it. At best, I will share news stories. So all those media folks calling, I beg you, enjoy the fruits of your yo-yo politics. Ma daa kuraaa. Medaaase! — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) September 24, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.