General News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Stop building houses and invest in planting trees - Charles Owusu advises Ghanaians

Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has advised Ghanaians to invest in the planting of trees.



According to him, planting trees has higher monetary value as compared to building houses.



Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Charles Owusu stated emphatically that ''nothing generates revenue than planting trees''.



He also appealed to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to refocus their attention from building houses to afforestation saying ''enough with the building of houses''.



“Let's plant trees. Nothing generates revenue than planting trees . . . If we invest in afforestation, I'm telling you, if you plant trees at the age of 40 years; you will never ever cry in your life when you turn 60 years and go on pension . . . Trees give life and wealth,” he insisted.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.