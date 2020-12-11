Politics of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Stop boring us with needless press conferences – Kow Essuman to Mahama

Lawyer Kow Essuman

A leading member of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government Kow Essuman is shocked the NDC under John Mahama thinks the best way to challenge the results of the just-ended election is by holding Press Conferences.



To him, if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader have issues with the outcome of the election, they should know where they need to channel their grievances and not be boring the country with series of press conferences.



“Once election results are declared, your only avenue for challenge is the courts – High Court for parliamentary and Supreme Court for presidential – not press conferences,” he said in a tweet.



The leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has sent a note of caution to the Electoral Commission that he will fight until the legitimate winner of the just-ended general election is declared.



Mr Mahama describes the results of the election as declared by the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson as a fictional result which does not represent the will of the Ghanaian who voted for change.



The former President has said that his party is currently auditing their pink sheet and will take the needed steps to “reverse this travesty of justice”.





Once election results are declared, your only avenue for challenge is the courts - High Court for parliamentary and Supreme Court for presidential - not press conferences. #MahamaDoTheRightThing — Kow Essuman, Esq. (@kaessuman) December 10, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.