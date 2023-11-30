Stop blaming deputy minister for your failure - Bohyeba FM management hit back at dismissed editor

General News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

The management of Bohyeba FM has responded to allegations made by its former employee, Kofi Tutu, who was recently dismissed from his position as news editor.



The radio station's management, in a statement, asked Tutu to take responsibility for his actions and stop blaming the Deputy Minister for his termination.



This comes after the News Editor at Assin Nyankomasi Ahenkro-based Bohyeba FM, Kofi Tutu, was sacked by the management of the station after he reportedly used his WhatsApp platform, called Tutu TV Amambre ne Abakosem, to fight for the fixing of the bad state of the market and roads in the Nyankomasi Ahenkro township.



The management of Bohyeba FM clarified that the decision to let Tutu go was based on his repeated violations of the company's code of conduct.



“Kofi Tutu, former staff of Bohyeba FM was sacked after series of warnings and serving suspensions at different times on various disciplinary issues concerning ethical and professional standards.



"He was sacked by the General Manager of the station for ethical misconduct, Deputy Minister Not Involved,” the statement by the radio station noted.



The management of Bohyeba FM further noted that the radio station operates as a neural media house and not under the influence of the Deputy Minister of Education who is also a clergyman, Rev. John Ntim Fourjour.



The management further accused Tutu of making false allegations against the station and the Deputy Minister in an attempt to damage the reputation of the highly respected politician, entrepreneur, and clergyman.



“The station is not a political station but rather a neutral commercial station focused on the public with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. All employees are expected to exhibit minimum standards of discipline, ethics and professionalism in the discharge of their duties. The Code of Conduct of the media house is managed by Management without any interference whatsoever by Deputy Minister Education who established the station.



"Kofi Tutu is indisciplined and on many occasions breached the company’s disciplinary code and finally was determined unfit to work in the media house. His subsequent palpably false allegations against the station and Deputy Minister in his attempt to mischievously smear the reputation of the highly revered Politician, Entrepreneur and Clergy man is testament to his dishonesty and lack of candour,” the statement added.



Background



Sources close to Kasapa FM’s Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan, revealed that, the Editor on a WhatsApp platform called Tutu TV Amambre ne Abakosem, was fighting for the fixing of the bad state of the Market at Nyankomasi Ahenkro which is his hometown.



Management of the radio stationed owned by Deputy Minister of Education who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency Hon. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour on Tuesday, November 28,2023 is said to have called the News Editor Kofi Tutu to a meeting where they told him to hand over his tools and equipment to the management as he has been fired.



Kofi Tutu was levelled with two charges.



According to the management, he is using a WhatsApp platform to campaign for the fixing of the deplorable market and road which amounts to sabotaging his employer, the MP and deputy Minister of the Education.



Sources added that, the Management further indicated that the Editor by his action is also sabotaging the New Patriotic Party of which the person whose business has employed him, is an active member.



He was removed from the media house’s WhatsApp groups and asked to leave the station and later come for his dismissal letter when it’s ready.



Kofi Tutu confirmed his dismissal to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan.



Efforts to reach Management to comment on the issue has proven futile.



