Stop being ungrateful - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah rebukes parents complaining about prospectus

General News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has rebuked parents and guardians complaining bitterly about the prospectus given to them by the Senior High Schools of their children's.



Following the release of the BECE results, parents have been prepping to send their children to the secondary schools to further their education.



However, they are mandated to observe the school's prospectus by purchasing some items to complete the enrolment of their children in their various schools.



But the parents have registered their displeasure over the list of items that are supposed to get for their children and the amount of money involved.



For this matter, some parents have been questioning the importance of the Free SHS policy of the Akufo-Addo administration if they have to commit huge sums of money into buying school items.



Reacting to the parents' frustrations on Thursday edition of "Kokrokoo" on Peace FM, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah asked them "how do you blame government for this?"



He noted that it has been a normal practice for parents to buy some school items when their children gain admission into Senior High School, therefore, to him, parents whose children are to benefit from the free SHS programme are even more fortunate than those whose wards are to attend private schools.



"Your child has got a chance to attend school for free and paying no school fees . . . Don't say the Free SHS is not good because you went to buy school things and they are expensive," he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah slammed the complainers saying they are being ungrateful and stressed the fact that government is giving their children free education doesn't mean the government should provide everything for them as well.



