Stop being stupid - Angry Okaikoi Central MP descends on Serwaa Amihere

Patrick Yaw Boamah, MP for Okaikoi Central, used plain insults on Serwaa Amihere, the GHOne news anchor, and then charged her to stop advertising her ignorance, lack of professionalism and media ethics on air.



Serwaa had called out the MP on Twitter on Sunday for putting a signpost on a wooden bridge the latter had constructed on a small gutter within his constituency.



Serwaa wrote: “I hope this is not real. How can this be a project to highlight by an MP? How?”



But an unhappy Patrick Boamah in a reply asked the journalist to check her facts before making comments on social media.



“Dear @Serwaa_Amihere, I wish you CHECK your FACTS well and stop being stupid for advertising your ignorance on your media Outlet. You always lack professionalism and media ethics,” the MP’s reply read.



Then in a sharp rebuttal, Serwaa Amihere who wasn’t happy with the insults retweeted: “Your tweet disproves nothing and there is no other fact to check as the picture is quite clear. Also, if this is truly the official twitter handle for the MP’s campaign, then your language is appalling and doesn’t reflect the conduct of a man whose name is preceded by Honourable.”



I hope this is not real. How can this be a project to highlight by an MP? How? pic.twitter.com/Ncord6lMXI — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) September 26, 2020

Your tweet disproves nothing and there is no other fact to check as the picture is quite clear.Also,if this is truly the official twitter handle for the MP’s campaign,then your language is appalling and doesn’t reflect the conduct of a man whose name is preceded by “Honorable”. https://t.co/vOcVFVgPlO — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) September 27, 2020

