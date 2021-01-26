Regional News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Stop baseless claims against MCE, we’re okay with him – West Akim Assembly members

Assembly members within the West Akim Municipality have mounted a spirited defence for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Oduro Boadu despite agitations from the Traditional Council against his re-nomination.



The Assemblymember for the Abukyen electoral area, Anyars Abdullai in an interview with Kasapa 102.5 FM described the MCE as a very industrious leader, whose tenure saw marked improvement in the development of the area.



“The criticisms against our MCE are fictional and we beg to differ. The MCE has excellent human relations and his works are unprecedented. This is somebody under whose tenure the Traditional leaders themselves have benefited greatly from it. For instance, the palace where the so-called members of the Traditional Council held their meeting to campaign againts his re-nomination, the MCE managed to drill a 5000 metre borehole for them among other projects,” Abukyen Assemblyman told Kasapa 102.5 FM.”



He claimed the claims against the MCE were being pushed by some few NDC elements within the Traditional Council who are bent on seeing the back of the MCE.



Meanwhile, some residents and members of the New Patriotic Party in the West Akim Municipality have appealed to President Akufo-Addo to renominate Oduro Boadu as Municipal Chief Executive for the area.



According to the residents, Mr Boadu has outperformed all his predecessors in the area of infrastructural development and engaging the people in matters that affect them.



“Our MCE is hardworking and truthful with the people and we are lucky to have him. Over the last few years that he has been in charge, most residents will attest to his ability to put the people first in everything he does, his primary focus is the development of our communities.



“He has ensured that projects are evenly spread in the community without discrimination. Everywhere you go, you see his footprints so we appeal to our listening President to maintain him for us. He treats everyone with respect,” Yaw Agyei, a resident told StarrFM.com.gh Monday.



Another resident Asokua Asamoah noted: ”Those of us selling at the Owuram and Osenase Markets struggled with water before he came into office, today we have water in abundance because of the numerous borehole projects he has undertaken. We are grateful to him for the Creation of Owuram Satellite Market”.



Some disabled persons also praised Mr Boadu for his support over the years.



The development comes in the wake of the call for the removal of the MCE by some traditional leaders in the municipality.



President Akufo-Addo has asked all MMDCEs to stay on the job until further notice.