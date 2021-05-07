Stop attacking the integrity of #FixTheCountry organizers - EFL

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Economic Fighters League says it has followed an attempt by some individuals to attack the integrity of the organizers of the FixThe Country campaign.



The youth-led group described the attempt as disgusting.



A statement issued by the group said: ”This is a poor attempt to divert attention from the very real and valid issue which have been profoundly captured by the originators and organisers of this keystone moment in Ghana’s history where the almost 30-year NDC-NPP duopoly is facing a frontal challenge from the nation’s Youth.



We wish to applaud our brothers and sisters in action. We stand firm and proud beside them and encourage all people of conscience to do same.”



Read the full statement below:



