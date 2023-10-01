Stop attacking Alan because he resigned, he was a valuable member – MP

Politics of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Akontombra constituency in the Western North Region has advised the supporters of the New Patriotic Party to not insult the former trade and industry minister, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, for humbly quitting the party.



Mr. Alex Djornubuah Tetteh said the former member of the NPP contributed to the success of the party when he was a member, just as the NPP also contributed to his political success.



He said Alan was Ghana’s longest-serving trade and industry minister, served under former President John Agyekum Kufour, and also served under President Akufo-Addo before he finally resigned to contest the presidential race.



Mr. Alex Djornubuah Tetteh noted that, though his resignation will somehow affect the party, the members should not be distracted by what has happened but rather, they should focus on the agenda of breaking the 8-year jinx.



“Alan was a valuable member of the NPP who was cherished and contributed immensely to the party. He felt the party needed to reward him when he contested the presidential race. But that did not happen, and so he has humbly resigned from the NPP. The party should allow him to go, but we do not have to insult or vilify him.



“We have no issues with him. He served the party with diligence and contributed a lot to the success of the NPP. The party had also helped shape his political career. He is the longest-serving trade minister in Ghana. He served in that capacity under Kufour and served under Akufo-Addo before he resigned to contest the presidential primary.”



He also noted that although his resignation was troubling, it would not prevent the party from breaking the 8.



He said the leading members of Alan Cash’s campaign team have all said they are not affiliated with individuals but with the party.

In his view, the former minister has brought his political career to an end because the part he is currently travelling will serve no purpose.



“What party grassroots does Alan have? The NPP has grassroots support. He does not have that. We have a base that supports us in all the constituencies, but Alan does not have that. What is the structure that Alan has? He does not have that support base, so if we focus on our mandate in breaking the 8, we will not be bothered by his resignation.



He will certainly go along with supporters, but he will make no impact. Check and examine our political history, and tell me if any independent candidate has ever won an election in Ghana.”