Stones fly, louvres smash as Islamic SHS students attack Asanteman SHS

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



An attack that occurred Monday afternoon by students of the Islamic SHS on Asanteman SHS has left many window screens of the Asanteman school shattered.



For a reason best known to them, some male students of the Islamic SHS stormed the backyard of the Asanteman SHS through the State Boys' school park and started pelting stones against the Asanteman SHS when the students were in class.



The aggressive students, who were initially stopped by some mechanics around the school park, defied all odds and continued with their act, which led to the smashing of several louvre blades.



Students in the affected classrooms of Asanteman SHS had to flee to save themselves from being injured by the stones and the falling glasses, an eyewitness told GhanaWeb.



No headmaster or leader of any of the schools has since commented on the issue.



A few days ago, GhanaWeb reported a clash between Asanteman SHS and the Adventist SHS which resulted in a shopkeeper ending up at the hospital.



Some eyewitnesses report suggest that the new attack by the Islamic SHS students on the Asanteman SHS might be revenge on behalf of the Adventist Senior High School.



Others believe that the two schools, Asanteman SHS and Islamic SHS, might already have some hidden grudge.



Meanwhile, the police, at the time of filing this report, had arrested two students of the Islamic SHS to help them in their investigations.