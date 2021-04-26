Stomachs have taken the lead in the Educational System - Prof K. T. Oduro

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: GNA

Professor George K.T. Oduro, of Educational Leadership, the University of Cape Coast (UCC), says ‘stomachs have taken the lead in the nation’s Educational system’ and thus failed to criticize wrongs in the system.



He said some educationists in the system failed to criticize or put the government on its toes when things went wrong in the educational system, probably because they were fed, and stated that, that was absolutely wrong and detrimental to the nation’s upcoming generations.



“Stomachs have taken the lead in education and so people are not able to play their watchdog roles expected of them well in the educational system.



“I appeal to those on the educational ladder not to allow themselves to be used by politicians,” he said.



He made the remark in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.



Prof. Oduro, also a former Pro Vice-Chancellor of the UCC, said public institutions ranging from basic to tertiary lacked requisite infrastructure and resources to improve teaching and learning, a situation that sometimes resorted tertiary institutions to teaching students more of theory than practical.



These included equipment required to give students the opportunity to learn practical knowledge and hands-on skills.

“That is why sometimes, the private schools from basic to tertiary do well on the ground that students from the public schools,” he said.



He called on the entire citizenry, government departments and agencies, private bodies, policymakers, the academia and the media to come together to assess the pros and cons in the educational system, especially in the government’s Free Senior High School policy and help government to resolve them.



“Many Senior High Schools have no equipment in their labs and other important facilities, so let’s all come together to rethink better ways to implement the Free SHS which is a good policy,” he advised.