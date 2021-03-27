Stolen monies from 2017-2019 could’ve prevented extra taxes, Coronavirus loans – Dafeamekpor

General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has lamented the alarming rate of corruption in the government institutions, ministries and agencies, saying nipping it in the bud could save Ghanaians from paying extra taxes.



His concerns come after a shocking revelation in the Auditor-General’s Report revealed that a whopping GH¢20 billion has been stolen or misappropriated by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies between 2017 and 2019.



The report, which covers the first three years of Akufo-Addo’s first term, establishes that there were cash irregularities in the Information, Education, Roads and Highways, Employment and Labour Relations, and Health Ministries as well as other government agencies.



For instance, the Ministry of Education’s cash irregularities amounted to GH¢40 million whilst Procurement irregularities were about GH¢10 million. In the same report, contract irregularities were captured as GH¢86 million.



At the Ministry of Youth and Sports, there were cash irregularities of GH¢ 3.8 million and payroll irregularities summed up to about GH¢20 million.



Within the same period, cash irregularities at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations were found to be 89 million.