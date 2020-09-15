General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Still Sakawa boys' - Asiedu Nketia jabs NPP over Agyapa deal

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has taken a swipe at the government over the controversial Agyapa deal.



Speaking at a town hall meeting in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region, General Mosquito as he is popularly known, after describing the deal as a bad one for the country used an analogy to say whether Akyem is removed from the Sakawa Boys tag the NDC has placed on persons associated with the deal or not, the deal still remains a deal being fronted by “Sakawa Boys.”



“There is a town in Sehwi which used to be called Woman No Good until the 31st Women’s Movement protested against the name because it was derogatory to women and demanded a change in the name of the town. A committee met to deliberate on the issue and concluded that the Woman in the name is taken out, but still No Good should be maintained. So as for me, I say, still Sakawa Boys,” he reiterated.



Akyem Sakawa Boys Tag



The NDC has since the inception of the Agyapa deal protested the agreement by the government of Ghana to leverage the nation's gold resources in raising capital for national development projects.



The NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo in a Facebook post while describing the deal as fraudulent, referred to government persons associated with the deal as “Akyem Sakawa Boys.”



The post which was subsequently shared by Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, courted criticism from President Akufo-Addo, members of the NPP as well as some people of the Akyem tribe who have demonstrated against the NDC and its flagbearer for promoting tribalism.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.