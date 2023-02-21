Sticka, OB Amoah, Mohammed Anim Adam to face Appointment Committee

Politics of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Mohammed Anim Adam will appear before the Appointments committee for vetting for the position of Minister of State at the Finance Ministry; Osei Bonsu Amoah for the position of Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation and Dr Stephen Amoah for the position of Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



On Monday, February 20, 2023, the committee vetted Kobina Tahiru Hammond who has been nominated for the position of Minister of Trade and Industry; Bryan Acheampong, for the position of Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng, nominated for the position of Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



Prior to the vetting, the minority caucus had indicated that the approval of the ministers will not be based on consensus but will be based on secret vetting in the chamber.



“We in the Minority wish to make it clear that we remain committed to ensuring greater scrutiny and will spare no effort to protect the public purse. In line with this, we are taking part in the vetting process so that at the very minimum, we can scrutinize the President's decision in bringing up those nominees.



“The Minority will not subscribe to a consensus vote at the level of the Appointments Committee.

This will ensure that the matter is brought before the full House for a vote to be taken in secret,” Ato Forson said.



YNA/WA