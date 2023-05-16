Stephen Ntim storms Kumawu for by-election

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Stephen Ntim has arrived in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region ahead of the by-election in that constituency slated for May 23, 2023.



Chairman Ntim is first visiting chiefs and elders of the community as custom demands and will subsequently embark on a house-to-house campaign with the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi and the Constituency executives.



He will further meet members of the various communities in various areas to campaign for the NPP candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim.



The arrival of the National Chairman in the constituency has galvanized the grassroots of the party who are poised to campaign vigorously to ensure the party retains the parliamentary seat.



Other National Executives with him include Mr. Danquah Smith-Butey, National 1st Vice Chairman, National 3rd Vice Alhaji Masawuud, Nana B, National Organizer, Dr Charles Dwamena, and a host of other top NPP members.



Chairman Ntim in an interview with the media expressed confidence in the party winning the by-election by a landslide victory.



The Kumawu by-election is being held following the death of the former MP of the area, Philip Basoah at the age of 53 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on March 27.