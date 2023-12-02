Stephen Ntim meets aspirants of Ayensuano, Akwatia constituencies

Politics of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has been touring some centers hold the primaries in three orphanages constituency.



During his visit at Ayensuano constituency Agreement was reached that the outcome of the primaries would be accepted by all.



He expressed his satisfaction with the process and promised the only interest of national party is to win the seat and that must be the focus for all.



National Chairman was with Ida Adwoa Asiedu, former MP, Samuel Ayeh Paye, and the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Mark Okraku-Mantey who are eyeing the seat.



He also visited Akwatia constituency to monitor the primaries.



“Indeed, the party is united and ready for victory in 2024 elections,” he wrote on his Facebook page.







