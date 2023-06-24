Stephen Ntim campaigns in Assin North

General News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

He has been convincing them that Charles Opoku will be the best person to well represent them in Parliament and also lobby for the necessary developmental projects to the area.



Chairman Ntim’s campaign has seen him visiting towns including Assin Bereku (District Capital), Assin Praso, Assin Asempaneye, Akenkanse, Akonfudi, Dansami, Assen Mempasem, Assin Kushia, Assin Senkyem, Assin Brofoyedu, Assin Juaso, Assin Breman, and Bediadua to solicit for votes.



The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim is embarking on a vigorous campaign for the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Assin North constituency, Charles Opoku.



With the by-election expected to come off in few days’ time, June 27, Chairman Ntim has intensified the campaign moving from town to town to appeal to the electorate to vote massively for the NPP candidate.



The Assin North by-election which comes off on June 27 is a two-horse trace between the NPP’s Charles Opoku and the NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson.



