Stephen Atubiga rallies Dagbon chiefs to summon Fifi Kwetey over 'Bawumia’s a disgrace' comment

Regional News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: Mumuni Yunus

Founder of the National Liberation Congress, (NLC), Stephen Atubiga is rallying traditional leaders in Dagbon to summon NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey for describing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a disgrace to Northerners.



The former NDC Flagbearer hopeful said the comment of the NDC Chief Scribe was an attack on the entire Northern Ghana and not only limited to Dr Bawumia.



Mr Kwetey while criticizing Bawumia, accused him of being untrustworthy and deceptive, which he believed was not a reflection of the widely known trustworthy traits of the people of the north.



The former Ketu South MP who was speaking during former President John Dramani Mahama's 'Building Ghana Tour' in Tamale recently urged the people of the Northern Region to prevent Bawumia from winning the upcoming December elections by any means necessary.



"...and Northern Region, you owe it to Ghana to ensure that a son who does not represent not your best image but rather represents a disgrace to the north should never rise to the leadership of this country because that will be a disgrace to the entire Northern Region.



“Northern Region, you need to do everything possible to ensure that this son of yours who is an absolute disgrace and humiliation to all of you never rises to become the president of this country. You have been blessed with a son who can be trusted," he added.



The NDC General Secretary has since come under a barrage of criticism for what many describe as an insult to all Northerners.



Mr Atubiga who is in the Northern Region to seek the support of the chiefs and people of Dagbon ahead of a planned demonstration against Mr Kwetey over his comments urged the chiefs to summon him and ask him to apologize.



"If Fifi Kwetey cannot appreciate what we've done for the NDC, or what our Northern brothers have done [for them], he should not insult us and denigrate us. We're very proud of our Northern territories, our fathers are proud of us. Politics doesn't divide us, we're one big family of the same generation," he

said.



"He is not the one to come and tell us in our land who is the better one. My fathers, you have to summon him to come and explain what he means," Mr Atubiga noted.



Mr Atubiga met with Naa Bapri Lamashe Naa, Naa Yab Tamale Dakpema and Naa Yab Gulkpe Naa's elders before meeting the Northern Regional Chief Imam.



He will also be at the Gbewaa Palace where he is expected to complain to the

Dagbon monarch over the alleged conduct of the NDC Secretary.



Naa Bapri Lamashe Naa Ziblim commended Mr Atubiga for taking up the matter, agreeing that the comments of Mr Kwetey were "unsavoury".



He said the NDC Chief Scribe must be made to apologize for his comments and be warned to stay away from further making such comments.



On his part, Naa Yab Tamale Dakpema said he would summon the leadership of the party in the Northern Region over the comments.