Stephen Anti quits TV3 for Public Relations role

Broadcast journalist, Stephen Anti

Broadcast journalist, Stephen Anti has resigned from Media General Network.



His resignation took effect from Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



The former news anchor at TV3 Ghana is now the Public Relations Manager of Government of Ghana.



The media professional joined Media General in 2016 from Multimedia Group where he was one of the top anchors there, combining roles on TV and radio.



This news came to bare after Stephen Anti updated his LinkedIn profile after obtaining this new job.



Before working with Media General Network, he was a news editor for Joy News TV.



He worked there for several years before departing to TV3.



