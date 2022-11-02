Step down if you cannot fight galamsey with all your powers – Catholic Priest to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Director of Caritas and Socio-economic Development of the Arch Diocese of Cape Coast, Very Rev. Father Stephen Amoah Gyasi, has humbly called on President Akufo-Addo to step down if he cannot fight the galamsey activities with all the power vested in him.



The priest was worried about the deteriorating state of the river bodies, which has negatively impacted the Agric sector, making it difficult for farmers to use this water for their food crops.



He made the statement in an interview with Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack of Angel News during a collaboration with the Rotary Club of Canada, which Commissioned a Mechanized borehole worth 10,000 dollars at Assin Domeabra in the Assin South District.



The project, according to the club, will benefit a population of over 1,200 who have been struggling to get portable water in the area.



“It is so pathetic how our water bodies have been destroyed as a result of the galamsey activities. When you mentioned the name Assin Fosu, it was first known by the River Pra, but as it stands currently, one cannot fetch water from the same river to even water crops.



“I believe that when there’s an elderly person in the house, and he overlooks wrongdoing, he becomes the first that comes to mind whenever the wrongdoers are being counted. So, therefore, it is time we all showed interest in the fight …because we all have a role to play to ensure we end it,” he said.



According to Rev. Father Stephen Amoah Gyasi, the president, in his capacity, has the mandate to stop the practice because the powers vested in him cover everything in the country, including the lands in which these activities are being carried.



He was, however, quick to indicate that “If he [Akufo-Addo] cannot do that, then he should give back the votes we gave him so that we find someone who can do that job. When you are given a position, and you cannot possess it well, then…”



He used the opportunity to ask other stakeholders, such as Chiefs, Religious bodies, and government officials, to join forces to bring a halt to the galamsey menace to protect water bodies.



A member of the Rotary Club of Canada who funded the project, Kim Spirou, noted she was surprised by how people struggle to access water for their household chores whiles the situation was different in Canada.



She revealed that the project is her 53rd water project under her leadership in the Central Region and pledged to do more until everybody in the region gets access to good drinking water.



The elated residents thanked Rotary Club for their support of the water project and promised to maintain it to achieve its purpose.