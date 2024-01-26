Steel bridge connecting Juapong to Adidome Tagazi collapses

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A steel bridge at Saikope-Mepe, located in the North Tongu District along the Juapong-Adidome road, collapsed under the weight of a heavy-duty truck, Graphic.com.gh reports.



The trailer, reportedly overloaded with salt and exceeding the recommended maximum weight of 25 tonnes, was crossing the bridge over the Aklakpa River when the structure gave way.



Fortunately, both the driver and the mate managed to escape unharmed.



The North Tongu District Chief Executive (DCE), Divine Osborn Kwadzo Fenu, visited the accident scene in Battor on Friday (January 26) and highlighted the urgent need for a new bridge over the river.



The DCE indicated that motorists have been directed to take an alternative route through Dadome, Adidome in the Central Tongu District, and then to Juapong while efforts are underway to address the bridge collapse.



He described the situation as a significant challenge for the district, which is still recovering from recent floods caused by spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.



Enoch Wakpal, the driver, and Douglas Obeng, the mate, are cooperating with the police in their investigations.



The truck, carrying 600 bags of salt, each weighing 25 kilograms, was en route from Sege to the northern part of the country that night.



The Juapong-Adidome road serves as a crucial link between the North and Central Tongu districts.



NAY/OGB