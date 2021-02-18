Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: GNA

Steel bender jailed 10 years over anal sex

A Weija Circuit Court has sentenced a 42-year-old steel bender to 10 years imprisonment for having anal sex with a nine-year-old boy at A-Lang, Santa Maria in Accra.



The Court presided over by Mr Benard Bentil convicted Twum on his plea and sentenced him accordingly.



The Court indicated that it would have handed down a deterrent sentence but it realised that accused was a first offender.



Prosecutor Detective Chief Inspector Abena Amponsah said the complainant is unemployed and she is the victim’s mother.



Chief Inspector Amponsah said accused resided in the same neighborhood at A-Lang, Santa Maria.



Prosecution said on February 8, this year, the victim and other children engaged in dancing competition and the victim emerged as the winner.



The Prosecutor said Twum promised to give the victim a gift.



Prosecution said the following day, the victim saw the accused and asked of his gift.



The Prosecutor said Twum asked the victim to come to his room to collect the gift.



In the evening of the same day, the Prosecutor said, the victim went into Twum's room and he offered him GH3.00 and asked the victim to bend down and Twum inserted his penis into the victim's anus.



Prosecution said when the victim left Twum's room, the victim's friend saw some whitish liquid in the victim's shorts and he informed the complainant.



The Prosecutor said the victim confirmed his ordeal to the complainant and a report was made to the Police.



When Twum was arrested he admitted the offence in his caution statement.