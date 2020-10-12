Politics of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: My News GH

'Stay off the hostile political 'boxing ring' to avoid attacks' – Jinapor to chiefs

Mr. John Jinapor is the MP for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency

Former Deputy Energy minister, Mr. John Abudulai Jinapor has cautioned traditional leaders to desist from meddling in politics in order not to recieve what he described as 'punches' from politicians.



According to him, there is the need for traditional rulers in the country to continually protect their integrity and respect.



“When the Chiefs descend to the arena where we politician throw jabs at each other, then they are within the boxing ring and once you are within the boxing ring, there is the tendency that you would be caught up with blow or a knock. Hence, I think we should all ensure and advocate that our chiefs stay off active partisan politics.



The chiefs are respected; we revere them…and I have had an occasion where when somebody made an unpalatable statement about a chief, the entire leadership of a political party moved to the chief’s palace to atone or plead and respect that institution”. Mr Jinapor said this in an interview with Joy FM.



Mr. Jinapor suggested that if the country is ready to allow Chiefs to take part in active politics, then portions of the constitution that forbids them from taking part should be interrogated properly.



“It is not an issue of NDC or an NPP position but it is the constitution; the constitution is the supreme law. If we want chiefs to be actively involved in politics, let’s amend that portion,” he said.



Mr. John Abu Jinapor’s statement comes in response to the current debate and controversies which surrounds the open endorsement of candidates by some chiefs ahead of the 2020 general election.



So far, both the NDC presidential candidate John Mahama and Nana Akufo Addo of the NPP have been endorsed by some chiefs in the country during their campaign tours.





