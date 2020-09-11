Politics of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Stay away from tribal politics - Akufo-Addo warns politicians

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on all politicians to desist from tribal politics going into the 2020 election.



He further stressed that, his government would be one that will not discriminate against any tribe, ethnic or religious grouping in the country.



President Akufo-Addo said that, the NDC should tell Ghanaians their alternatives for the numerous policies and programmes of the Akufo-Addo government.



He has admonished political actors to eschew messages that could plunge the nation into violence going into the December 7 polls.



“No one who is committed to the Ghana Project, as I am, can have an ethnic agenda. Rather, we should shun all those who would promote ethnic sentiments and divisions amongst us for selfish, partisan, political ends. I’m Pleading with all Ghanaians and politicians to desist from tribal politics because is not going to help us, lets concentrate on our message for the electorates and stay away from tribal insults,’’ President Nana Akufo-Addo exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Sunyani-based Kingdom FM 99.3.



President Akufo- Addo condemned the politics of tribalism and ethnicity being waged continuously by former President John Mahama in his campaign ahead of the 2020 elections.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.