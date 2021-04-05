Stay away from the fish - FDA warns persons against eating washed-ashore fishes

General News of Monday, 5 April 2021

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a statement warning the public to desist from consuming any of the fishes that were washed ashore some beaches in the country, over the weekend.



According to the statement, the FDA is working with other state agencies to get to the bottom of the incident even as laboratory investigations are currently going on.



"The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with other State agencies have been engaged in investigating and addressing the matter of various species of fishes washed ashore on some beaches since Friday, 2nd April, 2021. While laboratory investigations are ongoing, the Authority warns the general public to desist from consuming the fish washed ashore in view of the potential risk to health and safety," the statement read.



The statement adds that in the meantime, inspection teams have been dispatched to urgently ensure that none of the fishes in question, in Accra and Axim, make their way into our markets.



"Meanwhile, to prevent the washed-ashore fish from entering into the food chain, the FDA inspection teams have been dispatched to fish markets including the Osu Madela market in the Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly," it added.



