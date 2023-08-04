Stay away from military takeover in Niger - Adib Saani cautions Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Renowned Security Analyst, Adib Saani has cautioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to stay away from the ongoing military takeover in Niger.



According to him, any wrong move by the President on the military juntas in Niger is likely to have dire consequences on Ghana and at the same time put the security of the West African sub-region into jeopardy.



Speaking to Captain Koda on the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, the security expert called on the government of Ghana to not rush and do anything that will spark the anger of individuals behind the coup d’état in Niger.



Some putschists, who took over in Niger on July 26, 2023, announced that they had disposed off the country’s president Mohamed Bazoum and named General Abdourahmane Tchiani as the country’s new leader, adding Niger to a growing list of military regimes in West Africa’s Sahel region.



Niger’s coup leaders, after naming General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former presidential guard chief, as head of state, said they overthrew Bazoum over poor governance and discontent with the way he handled security threats from groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS (ISIL)



Following the development, the military governments of Burkina Faso and Mali have warned that any military intervention against Niger's coup leaders would be considered a “declaration of war” against their nations.



Niger’s neighbours issued the warning in joint statements read out on their national broadcasters on Monday, days after West African leaders threatened to use force to reinstate Niger’s deposed President Mohamed Bazoum



Adib Saani in his warning said, these putschists leaders have shown how resolute they are in their dealings, adding that, the President needs to tread cautiously on the matter at hand.



"These military juntas will destroy West Africa if the matter is not handled well by ECOWAS, and my fear is that, other Jihadist groups make take advantage of the situation and spread their wings in the sub-region."