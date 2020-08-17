Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Stay away from Tema West – NPP youth warns Ishmael Ashitey, others

Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

A youth group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema West Constituency is warning Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey and other party executives to stop meddling in the affairs of the constituency.



At a press conference, the Concern Youth of Tema (CYTW) accused Mr Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Divine Agorhum, Second Vice Chairperson, Joan Ada and former MP Naa Torshie Addo of sponsoring the recent media attacks on Carlos Ahenkorah – MP for the area.



Group Secretary, Nana Kwaku Nimo said "we are reliably informed about all their plans to make Carlos Ahenkorah unpopular and later send a petition to the National Council and NEC to get him change. This agenda is orchestrated and sponsored by Agorhum, Ashitey, Joana and Torshie".



He continued: "But we want to assure them, we the Youth of Tema West are solidly behind our Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Candidate Hon. Kingsley Carlos Ahenkorah".



The group further alleged that the Greater Accra Regional Chairman has never liked Mr Ahenkorah after failing to secure his blessings when he decided to contest for the chairmanship position.



For the Second Vice Chairperson, Joana Ada, the group accused him sponsoring one Kwasi Poku to contest Mr Ahenkorah in the recently held parliamentary primary, which saw the MP retaining his seat as the party candidate for the December general elections. "We are sending a strong warning to them to stay away from, Carlos. Internal elections are over! What crime has the man committed for them to hate him so much," the group quizzed.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.