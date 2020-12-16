Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Staunch NPP member stabbed to death 'by his NDC relatives'

A 30-year-old staunch member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been stabbed to death at Old Suame, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The deceased whose name was only given as Azudin, met his untimely death in the wee hours of Tuesday, December 15, 2020, following a grudge which ensued between him and his relatives.



Confirming the incident in a telephone interview with Ghana Guardian's Yaw Prekoh, NPP Organizer for the Suame constituency, Alhaji Mustapha Owusu disclosed that "Azudin's attackers are his own relatives who are supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)."



He narrated that Azudin was a member of the NDC before defecting to the NPP. He said since his move, he became a staunch member of the party and participated in all the constituency activities in ensuring the NPP retains power.



According to Alhaji Mustapha, since President Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the just-ended elections, Azudin adopted to playing of NPP songs in the same house he lives with his NDC relatives.



Azudin's conduct, according to the Organizer, infuriated his relatives, as they forcibly broke into his apartment to attack him Tuesday dawn.



"In the act, he was stabbed multiple times with a knife and bled till he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital," said Alhaji Mustapha Owusu.



"The killers are his own relatives whom he stays in the same family house with," he revealed.



He said a post-mortem examination was carried out on the body yesterday and later handed over to his family for burial according to Islamic tradition.



Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested by police as a result of the incident while investigations are ongoing.

